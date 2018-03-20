Turgenev's A Month in the Country rehearsals begin in MNT

Skopje, 20 March 2018 (MIA) – Thirty years after directing Macedonian playwright Goran Stefanovski’s Black Hole, Italian director Paolo Magelli is coming back to Macedonia to direct A Month in the Country, Ivan Turgenev’s only well-known work for the stage.

The rehearsals for the play have begun in the Macedonian National Theater, which describes the collaboration as one of the most important projects for Macedonian theater arts in general.

Turgenev’s tragicomedy A Month in the Country premiered in 1872 and tells the story of Natalya Petrovna, the wife of a rich landowner, and her foster daughter Verochka. They both fall in love with Natalya’s son’s tutor Aleksei Belyaev.

The play touches on the themes of love and idealism, the search for happiness and excitement, human nature, and the impermanence of infatuation.

The cast includes Gjorgji Jolevski, Sashka Dimitrovska, Darja Rizova, Katerina Kocevska, Tina Trpkoska, Aleksandar Mikikj, Nikola Ristanovski, Stefan Spasov, Nino Levi, Sashko Kocev, Damjan Cvetanovski, and Ana Stojanovska.

The play was translated and adapted by Macedonian actress Katerina Kocevska. Croatian dramaturg Željka Udovičić assisted on developing the play, Italian artist Lorenzo Banci designed the set, and Croatian designer Manuela Paladin designed the costumes. Macedonian composer Ljupcho Konstantinov wrote the music.

Paolo Magelli was born in Prato, Tuscany, in 1947. For the past 30 years, he has lived in Zagreb, Croatia. He has directed more than 150 plays in theaters worldwide. mr/14:58

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.