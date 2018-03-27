2Cellos to play Skopje's VIP arena on October 6

Skopje, 27 March 2018 (MIA) – The Croatian duo of classically trained cellists Luka Šulić and Stjepan Hauser 2Cellos will play Skopje's VIP arena on October 6 as part of their Score world tour.

Avalon production, which is organizing the concert, said the show promoting the duo's latest album will be a large scale music event comparable to the big arena productions they have put on across the globe in the past few years.

"Luka Šulić and Stjepan Hauser," according to Avalon, "have managed to accomplish something few other crossover musicians have done: they have achieved success on all continents, selling out shows in large venues worldwide." mr/14:30

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.