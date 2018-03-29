Philharmonic to celebrate Bernstein's birth centenary this evening

Skopje, 29 March 2018 (MIA) – Bernstein 100, the Macedonian Philharmonic concert to be given on Thursday evening, celebrates the birth centenary of Leonard Bernstein, one of the most influential American composers and conductors. The orchestra will perform two works from his rich oeuvre: the Symphonic Suite from On the Waterfront, and three dance numbers from his musical On the Town.

British conductor Timothy Redmond will direct the concert, and German-French cellist Nicholas Altstadt will perform as a soloist, playing Sir William Walton's Cello Concerto for the first time in Macedonia.

Composer, conductor, and pianist Leonard Bernstein (1918–1990) was among the first conductors born in the US to receive worldwide acclaim. The winner of several Grammy awards, he is considered one of the most prodigiously talented and successful musicians in American history.

Bernstein conducted concerts with almost all leading international orchestras and served as music director of the New York Philharmonic from 1957 to 1969. As a composer, he wrote symphonies, concertos, pieces for the piano, opera, ballet, chamber and vocal music, and several musicals. Steeped in American culture, his works feature elements of jazz. He is most famous for the tremendously popular West Side Story (1961).

Nicholas Altstadt, tonight's soloist, plays a Giulio Cesare Gigli cello (Rome, around 1760). His repertoire spans from the baroque to the contemporary. Ever since his much-lauded performance of the Schumann Concerto with the Vienna Philharmonic under Gustavo Dudamel at the Lucerne Festival, he has performed with leading orchestras worldwide.

Altstadt's recent recording of Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach's Concertos released by the Hyperion label received the BBC Music Magazine Concerto Award 2017. His previous recordings of cello concerti by Haydn, Schumann, Ligeti, Shostakovich, and Weinberg have been highly acclaimed. mr/10:10

