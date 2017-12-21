Turkish authorities ban New Year’s event in Istanbul’s Taksim square
- Thursday, December 21, 2017 8:25 AM
Istanbul, 21 December 2017 (MIA) - Turkish security forces have issued a ban on New Year’s Eve celebrations in Istanbul’s iconic Taksim Square, citing security concerns, Anadolu Agency reported on Wednesday.
The authorities noted 2016 attack by an Islamic State member on Jan.1 at the Reina nightclub, which killed 39 people.
The accused attacker who is on trial, was filmed in the Taksim area before choosing to attack revelers further north in the city.
Ismail Kilic, the Police Chief of Beygolu District, said measures would be put in place in streets leading towards Taksim to ensure a peaceful time.
Taksim was the scene of anti-government protests in 2013. The government has since banned May 1 workers’ marches in the square, which is of symbolic importance for leftist movements in Turkey. ik/08:23
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 7:29 PM | Alliance of Albanians won’t quit government coalition
The Alliance of Albanians remains part of the government coalition, leader Zijadin Sela said Sunday ...
- 2:47 PM | Many feared dead in Philippines mall fire
At least 37 people are feared to have died in a fire that tore through a shopping mall in the southe...
- 2:43 PM | Navalny 'nominated to run' against Putin
Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny says he has gathered enough nominations to challenge Vl...
- 2:23 PM | Alliance of Albanians party to decide on its status in government
The Alliance of Albanians' central assembly kicked off a regular meeting to discuss on preparations ...
- 1:31 PM | Catholic believers celebrate Christmas Eve according to Gregorian calendar
The Roman-Catholic Church and all Christian churches that use the Gregorian calendar celebrate Chris...