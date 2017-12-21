Turkish authorities ban New Year’s event in Istanbul’s Taksim square

Istanbul, 21 December 2017 (MIA) - Turkish security forces have issued a ban on New Year’s Eve celebrations in Istanbul’s iconic Taksim Square, citing security concerns, Anadolu Agency reported on Wednesday.

The authorities noted 2016 attack by an Islamic State member on Jan.1 at the Reina nightclub, which killed 39 people.

The accused attacker who is on trial, was filmed in the Taksim area before choosing to attack revelers further north in the city.

Ismail Kilic, the Police Chief of Beygolu District, said measures would be put in place in streets leading towards Taksim to ensure a peaceful time.

Taksim was the scene of anti-government protests in 2013. The government has since banned May 1 workers’ marches in the square, which is of symbolic importance for leftist movements in Turkey. ik/08:23

