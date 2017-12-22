Small explosion outside Athens court; no injuries reported

Athens, 22 December 2017 (MIA) - A makeshift bomb exploded outside an appeals court in Athens early on Friday causing minor damage, police officials said, Reuters reports.

There were no reports of injuries.

Two Greek media organizations received warning calls before the explosion at 0250 (0050 GMT), one police official said.

Police, who had cordoned off the area, found a bag which contained the explosive material outside the building.

They were investigating footage from cameras nearby, another official said. ik/08:29

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.