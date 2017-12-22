US warns Kosovo against changing the law on special court

Pristina, 22 December 2017 (MIA) - The US ambassador to Kosovo said Friday he opposed a petition to amend a law governing a war crimes court, calling it a “terrible idea” that would isolate the young country, The Associated Press reports.

“Don’t turn back the clock,” Greg Delawie wrote on Twitter. “We have not invested so much effort into #Kosovo’s success to see it destroy its future by undoing the Special Court Law.”

Former fighters of Kosovo’s independence movement have allegedly collected more than 10,000 signatures for a petition on a 2015 law that governs the Kosovo Specialist Chambers court, based in The Hague, Netherlands, seeking to extend its jurisdiction to include Serbs, their adversaries in their war for independence.

Local online news site Gazetaexpress reported that the tweets come as Kosovo’s president, parliament speaker and prime minister — all former independence military commanders — are planning “to smuggle” the law through in an extraordinary session of parliament.

The court, with judges from European Union member countries, the U.S. and Canada, says it has jurisdiction over all potential war crimes suspects who were citizens in Kosovo, which includes Kosovars and Serbs. It is part of Kosovo’s legal system and covers crimes against humanity, war crimes and other crimes committed during and immediately after the 1998-1999 war.

The court’s prosecutors are investigating allegations that senior members of the Kosovo Liberation Army ran detention centers where Serbs and other civilian captives were killed and their organs sold on the black market.

Earlier this month Kosovo President Hashim Thaci expressed doubts that the special court would “strengthen the feeling of justice for the war victims” since he and other Kosovars say it focuses on Kosovo Liberation Army fighters. He complained that the international community is discriminating against Kosovo. lk/19:57

