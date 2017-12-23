Serwer: Without normalizing relations with Kosovo, Serbia won't get anything in return from EU

Washington, 23 December 2017 (MIA) - With regard to a statement of Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic, namely that he wishes for Russia to join the Belgrade/Pristina talks if Kosovo manages to convince the US to join them, Johns Hopkins University professor and expert for the Balkan region, Daniel Serwer, says that if Serbia gets to the final stage of accession talks without normalizing relations with Kosovo, it won't get anything in return, i.e. it will not join the EU.

What does normalization entail? There are two crucial steps: Entry of Kosovo into the UN General Assembly and exchange of diplomats at the ambassadorial level, Serwer says.

Neither of these steps involves 'recognition of Kosovo's unilateral declaration of independence,' which Serb politicians have pledged not to do. Kosovo's 2008 declaration of independence was an expression of political will that breached no international law, as the International Court of Justice has advised, in response to a Serbian request. Nor is bilateral recognition necessary, as entry into the UN makes that superfluous. Exchange of diplomatic representatives at the ambassadorial level is in any case the moral equivalent. East and West Germany called them 'permanent representatives.'

When should Serbia normalize relations with Kosovo? Belgrade's approach has been to postpone until just before EU accession. That is a serious error. At the final stages of negotiation, all the leverage is on the EU side.

'Just ask Slovenia and Croatia, which had to yield on important issues in the final stages of their accession negotiations. The same will happen with Serbia: if it gets to that final stage without normalizing relations with Kosovo, it won't get anything in return for it,' Serwer says.

This means Serbia would be wiser to sit on the EU chair sooner rather than later, negotiating what it can in return for Kosovo's UN membership and exchange of something like permanent representatives.

'What can it get? I don’t know, but no one will ever know unless it tries', Serwer says.

And having Moscow at the Pristina/Belgrade talks won't help, he added. After all, Russia has recognized the independence of breakaway provinces of Georgia and Moldova, while annexing Crimea and supporting secessionists in Ukraine's southeast. Is it wise for Serbia to be relying on Russia to assert Belgrade's sovereignty over Kosovo?

'Let’s be clear: Serbia is free to choose its alignment or non-alignment, just like any other sovereign state. But it really cannot sit on two stools. Aligning its foreign policy with the EU is part of the process of qualifying for accession,' Serwer says.

While Brussels may choose to be wishy-washy about it in the near term, the votes for accession simply won’t be there when the time comes unless Serbia meets the membership criteria. That will include not only alignment with EU sanctions and other decisions vis-a-vis Russia but also acceptance of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Kosovo and normalization of relations between the two states.

'Twenty-three out of 28 EU members have recognized Kosovo. I doubt any of the 23 will be willing to accept Serbia as an EU member unless is normalizes relations with its erstwhile province. But I am certain the Dutch and Germans will hold out no matter what,' Serwer says. lk/12:03

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.