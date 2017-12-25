More than 60 ex-KLA members to be indicted soon

Pristina, 25 December 2017 (MIA) - Over 60 former leaders and members of the Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) will be indicted by the Kosovo Specialist Chambers.

Azem Sila Daut Haradinaj, Shukri Buja, Sokol Dobruna are some of the few who will be indicted by the Kosovo Specialist Chambers, set up to try former KLA members for 1990s wartime crimes, the Pristina-based web-portal The Insiders reported.

"The indictments will not refer only to war crimes, they also cover other crimes," the web-portal reported adding the Kosovo Specialist Chambers had already collected evidence to file the indictments.

It is expected the first indictment will be lodged immediately after 17 February 2018 after events planned to take place to mark the tenth anniversary of the declaration of Kosovo's independence.

Both the Kosovo President, Hashim Thaci, and Speaker Kadri Veseli are under investigation for allegedly committing crimes. Thaci is suspected of crimes reportedly committed during his tenure as head of the interim government and as member of the KLA General Staff, whereas Veseli is a suspect involving crimes while he was at the helm of the Kosovo secret service.

According to The Insiders, both Thaci and Veseli are not covered in the first round of indictments.

Founded in 2015, the special court - based in the Hague - investigates crimes committed during and the conflict in Kosovo also covering 1998, 1999 and 2000. Allegedly, during this period some 500 people had been killed, namely political opponents of Albanian, Serbian and Roma nationality. ba/16:16

