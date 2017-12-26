President Thaci calls special court 'historic injustice' towards Kosovo, KLA

Pristina, 26 December 2017 (MIA) - Kosovo President Hashim Thaci said the establishment of the Kosovo Specialist Chambers, set up to try former Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) members for 1990s wartime crimes, was 'a historic injustice towards Kosovo and the KLA.'

"My position hasn't changed since 2015. The special court is a historic injustice towards Kosovo and the KLA," Thaci said in a TV interview.

He said he hadn't made a mistake 1,5 year ago by giving a green light to the court's establishment, because it had been pushed for by the international community. Otherwise, Kosovo would have been subject to some drastic measures, Thaci noted.

"No court exists that can neither harm, nor insult my struggle for freedom and independence of the country. It was an international offer and a pledge by the international community that Kosovo would witness the establishment of a Kosovo Army, move forward in securing visa liberalization, membership into UNESCO and Interpol, and accession to the Council of Europe," the Kosovo President said adding that the promises hadn't been fulfilled yet. ba/18:06

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.