Problems causing Balkan conflicts not overcome, says Serbian FM
- Wednesday, December 27, 2017 8:21 AM
Belgrade, 27 December 2017 (MIA) - Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic says 'only a blind man can believe' that problems on the Balkans have been overcome.
"Regional conflicts will last until the causes for these problems are there. If you push problems under the rug, you will trip," Dacic says in an interview with TV Happy.
According to him, problems that caused conflicts on the Balkans have not been solved.
"This is just an intermezzo between new conflicts, not because of the Serbs, but due to unsolved issues on the Balkans. If the big powers do not see this, we will go round in circles." adds Dacic.
He says that the United States, Great Britain and France are not Serbia's friends.
"They do not have our best interests in mind, they work against our interests. I can respect them as partners, but they are not our friends," stresses Dacic.
The FM says Russians are Serbia's friends and brothers.
"Russia will not allow Kosovo to become a UN member because it has the veto power," says Dacic. ik/08:19
