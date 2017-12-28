МИА Лого
Thursday, December 28, 2017, 

Western Greece, northern Ionian and Epirus brace for storms

Thursday, December 28, 2017  8:30 AM

Athens, 28 December 2018 (MIA) - Strong downpours and storms were expected to roll into western and northwestern parts of Greece on Wednesday afternoon, hitting the islands of the northern Ionian, Epirus and later the western mainland through Thursday, Kathimerini reports.

The National Hellenic Meteorological Service (HNMS) also warned of heavy snowfall at altitudes of 1,200 meters and above in Epirus and the western mainland overnight and limited visibility on Thursday morning due to fog.

On Friday, the showers and storms are expected to head east, hitting Thrace, the northern and eastern Aegean, the islands of the Cyclades and Dodecanese, and reaching Crete by late afternoon.

Winds will also be strong on Thursday and Friday, reaching 7-8 Beaufort in the Ionian, while temperatures will drop slightly through Sunday morning, when they are expected to start inching up again. ik/08:28

 

###

