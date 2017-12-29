Lajcak: 2017 was turning point for Western Balkan countries

New York, 29 December 2017 (MIA) - Miroslav Lajcak, President of the UN General Assembly's 72nd Session, said that 2017 was a year of turning point for the countries of the Western Balkans, because the EU enlargement is now more discussed.

He believes that "Dayton 2" will not happen, and the Special Court for KLA crimes should be accepted and respected.

Lajcak said that EU understood that we have obligation towards the Western Balkans as we have promised European perspective of these countries.

"These states are in the process of reform and change, and we have to keep our word," Lajcak told N1 television.

He said that the plan “Dayton 2” is not considered seriously and it is not realistic to happen.

In regard to the Special Court for KLA crimes, Lajcak says it would be better to go faster. However that process is moving and already all institutions are established. The start of work is expected and there is no stagnation in the process, Lajcak said. sk/08:52

