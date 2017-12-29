There should be no unilateral implementation of border arbitration ruling: Croatia FM

Zagreb, 29 December 2017 (MIA) - Croatia stands by its position that there should be no unilateral implementation of the arbitration ruling on the border dispute with Slovenia, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Marija Pejcinovic Buric said on Thursday evening after Slovenia had announced that it would start implementing the ruling at sea as of December 29, Hina reports.

"We stand by our position that there should be no unilateral implementation of the arbitration ruling. Croatia does not recognise the ruling, it is not acceptable. At the last meeting we had with Slovenian Prime Minister Miro Cerar it was said that there would be no unilateral moves," Pejcinovic Buric said in an interview with the Nova TV commercial television channel.

If Slovenia sends inspectors to the part of Savudrija Bay which it lays claim to under the arbitration ruling, Croatia "will do what it has been doing so far - protect Croatian interests," the minister said.

She emphasised that a solution could be reached only in the spirit of dialogue, adding that Croatia recognises the border that runs down the middle of the bay, the border with which both countries entered the United Nations.

"We can continue to live with the border as it is, but it would be good if we resolved this issue to our mutual benefit," Pejcinovic Buric said. She warned that under international law Slovenia must not declare a border change unilaterally, underlining that a bilateral agreement remained the only solution.

Slovenia is preparing for a parliamentary election in six months, and Pejcinovic Buric said that election time "is never a good environment for addressing such long-standing issues."

She said that the boundaries defined by cadastral districts were acceptable and that Croatia wanted to resolve all its border issues on that basis.

Earlier on Thursday, the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs issued a diplomatic note calling on Slovenia to refrain from any unilateral steps to change the situation in the field and calling for constructive dialogue to resolve the border dispute. ik/10:57

