Three Croatian fishing boats take catch from nets and return to home port

Zagreb, 30 December 2017 (MIA) - Three fishing boats, accompanied by a Croatian police vessel, sailed from their home port in the Bay of Savudrija on early Saturday, Hina news agency reported.

Loris Kozlevac, Chief of the Istria County Police Department's border sector, told Hina on Saturday that they sailed to take the catch from their nets they had left in the sea on Friday evening. No incident was reported, he said.

Kozlevac explained that during this morning's activity of the three fishing boats, a Slovenian police boat came close to the Croatian nets, but after a warning issued by the Croatian side that it entered the Croatian territorial waters, the vessel left the place.

Croatia and Slovenia have been locked in a diplomatic border dispute, AP reports.

Slovenia has said that, starting this weekend, it will implement an international arbitration ruling made in June that grants Slovenia unhindered access to the Adriatic Sea, among other things. In a diplomatic note to Croatia on Friday, Slovenia protested against what it described as 1,400 sea border violations by Croatia since June.

Croatia rejects the ruling by the Netherlands-based panel. In its own note on Thursday, it had urged Slovenia to refrain from unilateral moves. ba/15:07

