FM Erjavec: Croatia police violated Slovenia's sovereignty

Ljubljana, 31 December 2017 (MIA) - Croatian police by accompanying Croatian fishermen, who sailed from their home port in the Bay of Savudrija on early Saturday, have violated Slovenia's sovereignty by entering its territorial waters, Karl Erjavec said.

Slovenia considers the Gulf of Piran to be in its territorial waters citing a ruling of the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague as for the disputed parts of the Croatian-Slovenian borders.

"Croatian police have violated Slovenia's sovereignty. It's unacceptable for a foreign state body, without any permission, to carry out some activities in our maritime space," the Slovenian Foreign Minister told a TV outlet.

Ljubljana considers it an 'incident' and is most likely preparing to file a lawsuit against Croatia in the EU court, Croatia's HINA news agency has reported.

"It would prove that Croatia fails to abide by the European and international law, as well as the ruling. Ljubljana has collected a lot of materials for a lawsuit," Erjavec said. ba/11:08

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.