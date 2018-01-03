EC calls on Croatia and Slovenia to resume dialogue on border dispute

Brussels, 3 January 2018 (MIA) - The European Commission on Wednesday called on Croatia and Slovenia to resume dialogue at all levels and refrain from any moves that might harm bilateral talks, reiterating its readiness to assist in implementing the border arbitration ruling, Hina reports.

The Commission wants both parties to resume dialogue at all levels in a constructive, appropriate and unequivocal way and refrain from any move that might harm the ongoing bilateral talks, spokeswoman Mina Andreeva told a press conference in Brussels while responding to questions about the situation in connection with the border dispute between Croatia and Slovenia.

The Commission stands ready to contribute or facilitate the process to ensure that the final ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration is implemented in the best possible way, Andreeva said, announcing that the Commission might once again discuss and consider how to help implement the arbitration award.

She said that the Commission praised the leadership demonstrated by the prime ministers of Croatia and Slovenia, Andrej Plenkovic and Miro Cerar.

The two prime ministers met in Zagreb on December 19, but failed to come closer in their views on how to resolve the dispute. Slovenia insists that the arbitration ruling is binding on both countries and should be implemented, while Croatia rejects it as compromised and has offered a legal framework to deal with the issue. lk/18:56

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.