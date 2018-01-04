МИА Лого
mk icon al icon gb icon
  • A-
  • A
  • A+
ЕВН
Thursday, January 04, 2018, 

Turkey orders dozens of soldiers arrested in Gulen-related probe: state media

Thursday, January 04, 2018  11:45 AM

Turkey orders dozens of soldiers arrested in Gulen-related probe: state media

Ankara, 4 January 2018 (MIA) - Turkish prosecutors have issued arrest warrants for 70 people, including 58 serving soldiers, in an investigation targeting supporters of the U.S.-based cleric accused of orchestrating an attempted coup in July 2016, state media said on Thursday, Reuters reports.

The operation was focused on the central Turkish province of Konya, with police carrying out simultaneous raids at addresses across 27 provinces, state-run Anadolu news agency reported.

Twelve of the 70 suspects had previously been expelled from the Turkish armed forces, Anadolu said.

Police operations to detain suspects accused of links to the Islamic preacher Fethullah Gulen have been a near daily occurrence since the failed putsch of July 15, 2016, in which Gulen has denied any involvement.

Since then more than 50,000 people, including thousands of security personnel and civil servants, have been jailed pending trial and some 150,000 suspended or dismissed from their jobs.

Rights groups say the crackdown has been exploited to muzzle dissent. The government says the measures have been necessary due to the security threats which Turkey has faced since the failed coup, in which 250 people were killed. sk/11:45

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.



NO RELATED NEWS

Mosaic

Cate Blanchett to chair 2018 Cannes Film Festival jury

Oscar-winning actress Cate Blanchett is to chair t...

Brazilian environmentalists studying deaths of dolphins

Environmentalists in Brazil say they are trying to...

Latest Star Wars movie earns $1bn worldwide in just 21 days

The second movie in the sequel trilogy and eighth ...

Hollywood women launch campaign to fight sexual harassment

More than 300 actresses, writers and directors hav...

Guam raises smoking age from 18 to 21

Guam has raised its smoking age from 18 to 21. Sta...

Top