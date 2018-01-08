Kosovo: Overwhelming support for demarcation agreement, special court
- Monday, January 08, 2018 12:45 PM
Pristina, 8 January 2018 (MIA) - Thousands of residents of Kosovo have voiced their opinions about two of the most burning issues in the country recently, namely the border demarcation between Kosovo and Montenegro - which holds the visa liberalization hostage - and the possible cancelling of the new Specialist Chambers.
More than 8,000 citizens of Kosovo, including several MPs and an ex-minister, signed an online petition urging the Kosovo Assembly to ratify the demarcation agreement with Montenegro and not to support any initiative on rescinding the special court set up to try former KLA members.
"The country is faced with the risk of being isolated by the international community. It calls on the Kosovo Assembly to ratify the demarcation agreement and to stop the initiative on rescinding the Specialist Chambers," stated Berat Buzala, director of the daily newspaper Express.
The petition, he said, will be sent to the Assembly as a proof that 'the bravery of the citizens is far more important than the bravery of tribes and relatives.' ba/12:43
