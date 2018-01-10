“Danas”: US did not grant visa to Serbian Army Chief of Staff
- Wednesday, January 10, 2018 8:39 AM
Belgrade, 10 January 2018 (MIA) - The US did not grant entry visa to the Chief of the General Staff of the Serbian Army, General Ljubisha Dikovic, “Danas” daily reports.
According to newspaper sources, Americans invited Dikovic to hold a speech in the United States, but afterwards did not grant him a visa because he attended Russian-Belarusian military exercises in Russia last September.
"Danas" informs that military exercise took place on Sep. 14-20 at Luzhsky range in western Russia around 100 km east of border with Estonia and caused fears in some NATO member states that Russia could permanently deploy army in Belarus and conduct attack on Baltic states. sk/08:37
