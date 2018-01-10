Bringing Western Balkans closer to EU - one of EC 2018 priorities

Brussels, 10 January 2018 (MIA) - In the first meeting of 2018, the EU Commissioners discussed the institutional priorities for this year, which also includes the Western Balkans' European prospect.

'In the first meeting of 2018, the College of Commissioners discussed the institutional priorities for this year, a year to deliver on the reform of the Economic and Monetary Union, secure the EU's borders, overhaul the EU's asylum system, get back to Schengen, complete the Digital Single Market, and bring the Western Balkans closer to the Union,' the European Commission said Wednesday in a press release.

The College of Commissioners will travel to Sofia tomorrow for their traditional visit ahead of the incoming Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

Bulgaria has taken up the rotating six-month EU Council Presidency on 1 January this year, with official Sofia saying that the Western Balkan EU-integration is set as one of the priorities. lk/15:46

