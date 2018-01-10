Juncker: EU sets foundations for new enlargement

Brussels, 10 January 2018 (MIA) - The Western Balkan countries deserve an EU membership prospect and therefore a foundations for a new round of enlargement should be set, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker says in an interview with Radio Deutsche Welle.

The EU membership prospect of these countries will not be realized during my tenure, but we have to lay the foundations, Juncker says.

He commends Bulgaria's decision to put the Western Balkan countries rapprochement to the EU as one of the priorities of its six-month Union's Presidency.

Today, the EU Commissioners in the first meeting of 2018 discussed the institutional priorities for this year, which also includes the Western Balkans' European prospect.

'In the first meeting of 2018, the College of Commissioners discussed the institutional priorities for this year, a year to deliver on the reform of the Economic and Monetary Union, secure the EU's borders, overhaul the EU's asylum system, get back to Schengen, complete the Digital Single Market, and bring the Western Balkans closer to the Union,' the European Commission said Wednesday in a press release.

The College of Commissioners will travel to Sofia tomorrow for their traditional visit ahead of the incoming Presidency of the Council of the European Union. lk/17:12

