Croatian PM to meet EC president Juncker next month to talk border

Zagreb, 11 January 2018 (MIA) - Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said on Thursday he would meet European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and all his commissioners next months to brief them about Croatia's positions and approach to resolving its border dispute with Slovenia, Hina reports.

"According to an arrangement with EC President Juncker, I will have a special meeting with him and the entire college of the European Commission in mid-February at which we will put on the table all relevant issues important for Croatia with regard to our EU membership, including our relations with our neighbours," Plenkovic said, adding that this would be an opportunity for Croatia to once again explain its positions and approach to resolving the border row with Slovenia.

Slovenian President Borut Pahor met with Juncker this past Monday.

At the start of the government session on Thursday, Plenkovic reiterated that Croatia's position on the border dispute with Slovenia was clear and "well-communicated with all our partners, including Slovenia."

"We stand by our position which aspires to reaching an agreement solution on border issue. We have sent those messages to our EU partners," Plenkovic said.

He also said that with its moves, Croatia had shown great responsibility and restraint, it firmly represented its interests while respecting good-neighbourly relations and avoiding any unilateral moves that could lead to incidents.

Plenkovic also said that communication with fishermen in Savudrija Bay was very good. ik/11:53

