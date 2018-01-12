Commissioner Hahn advocates new form of EU-Turkey relations
- Friday, January 12, 2018 4:47 PM
Brussels, 12 January 2018 (MIA) - In an interview to Germany-based news agency dpa, Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn has said that the ties between Turkey and the EU 'should be rendered more realistic'.
Hahn stated that a 'strategic partnership' could be established with Turkey instead of full membership as French President Emmanuel Macron brought to agenda recently, and that hopefully the EU members would discuss this proposal.
Concerning Turkey seeking to have closer ties with the EU countries, Hahn said, 'Just sweet words are not enough. What matters is the facts and these facts haven't changed yet'.
'There are still tens of thousands of journalists, lawyers, academics and civil servants in prison. There is no change in this situation which is unacceptable in terms of rule of law'. lk/16:47
