Thursday, March 15, 2018, 

I carry no Kosovo plan, says US top official Mitchell

Monday, March 12, 2018  5:22 PM

I carry no Kosovo plan, says US top official Mitchell

Pristina, 12 March 2018 (MIA) - US State Department official Wess Mitchell, who has embarked on a tour of Western Balkan countries, said he wasn't carrying a package that included a concrete plan of the Donald Trump-led administration involving Serbia and Kosovo.

He said that the reason for his visit to the countries in the region wasn't some kind of plan, which allegedly sets conditions for Serbia.

"I came here to support the plans for a joint future of Kosovo and of Serbia in the EU. I haven't come here to announce a political plan, I am here to discuss with Kosovo and Serbia their joint path towards a Western future," said the US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs.

Speaking at a news conference in Pristina, Mitchell said that President Hashim Thaci and himself discussed the security in Kosovo and its cooperation with the United States.

As regards the transformation of the Kosovo Security Forces into an army, he said they shared views on constitutional changes and noted that no one had the right to veto the security of Kosovo. The United States, he said, supports the transformation of the Kosovo Security Forces.

President Thaci told the news conference that the Kosovo-Serbia dialogue would be concluded in line with the Constitution and the laws of Kosovo and it wouldn't include exchange of territories.

In addition to Pristina, Mitchell's Balkan tour includes stops to Skopje, Belgrade, Athens, and Nicosia from March 12 until March 17. ba/17:19

