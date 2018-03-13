МИА Лого
Thursday, March 15, 2018, 

Tuesday, March 13, 2018  12:58 PM

State of emergency declared in parts of Croatia due to river flooding

Zagreb, 13 March 2018 (MIA) – The Croatian towns of Karlovac and Hrvatska Kostojnica have declared a state of emergency in response to river flooding.

The level of Una in Hrvatska Kostojnica has reached 453 cm, and the water has flooded some of the houses.

In Karlovac, Korana reached a water level of 779 cm, and Kupa reached 771 cm this morning.

The situation in Karlovac got serious on Monday, Telegram.hr reports, explaining that the melting snow caused the rivers to overflow. However, reporters say that the town has been handling the crisis well by using so-called box barriers.

Many roads in the area have been closed. mr/12:52

