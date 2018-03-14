Erdogan: Afrin town should be in our hands by this evening

Ankara, 14 March 2018 (MIA) - Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday he hoped Turkish forces would completely capture the northern Syrian town of Afrin by the evening, a day after they said they had encircled the town.

Speaking in Ankara, the Turkish president was quoted as saying by the AFP news agency that "We have got a little closer to Afrin. I hope that Afrin will, God willing, have completely fallen by the evening."

However, a Turkish presidential office source soon after told the Reuters news agency that Erdogan had meant the "encirclement" of the town would be completed by Wednesday evening.

Erdogan also said civilians in Afrin town were being escorted in cars through an evacuation corridor, as Turkish forces made substantial advances against Kurdish fighters in their nearly two-month-old offensive.

The YPG, the Kurdish force defending Afrin, dismissed Erdogan's statements.

"It sounds like Erdogan is daydreaming when he says Afrin will fall tonight," said Redur Khalil, a senior official in the YPG.

Turkey launched operation "Olive Branch" in January to clear the YPG from the Afrin enclave. Ankara says the YPG are a "terrorist" entity linked to the banned Kurdish PKK group, which has waged a decades-long conflict inside Turkey.

The YPG denies the links and has appealled for international help to stop Turkey's advance. The US says it has no connection to YPG in Afrin, despite using its troops as its main ground force in the war against Islamic State in Syria.

France's Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Tuesday warned Turkey that concerns over security "absolutely do not justify" the scale of its offensive in Syria.

"Even if Turkey's concerns over the border are legitimate... this absolutely does not justify the action by Turkish troops deep inside the Afrin area," Le Drian told parliament.

"In no circumstances does it justify military operations that put civilian populations in danger," he added, branding the situation in Afrin "critical".

Turkish military chiefs on Tuesday said they had "neutralised" 3,400 "terrorists" since launching "Olive Branch" in January.

The military statement made no mention of civilian casualties, and said only ""terrorists and shelters, gun emplacements, weapons, tools and equipment belonging to them have been targeted during the operation".

About 350,000 people live in thr town of Afrin, the capital of the Kurdish enclave of the same name.

Erdogan also said Turkey would crush Kurdish militants in northern Iraq.

"We are checking the terror nests in northern Iraq at every chance. Soon, we will stomp very strongly on the terrorists there," he said.

Erdogan's foreign minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, said last week that Turkey and Iraq's central government could start a joint military operation against Kurdish militants after Iraqi parliamentary elections scheduled for May 2018.

The Turkish air force regularly launch strikes against the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which has camps in the mountains of northern Iraq, near the border with Turkey. ik/12:29

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.