EU presses tough migration stance with more Turkey money, stricter visa rules

Brussels, 14 March 2018 (MIA) - The European Union on Wednesday said it would chip in another three billion euros ($3.7 billion) for Syrian refugees in Turkey, and restrict travel for countries refusing to take back their citizens who fail to obtain asylum in Europe, Reuters reports.

The latest measures to curb immigration from the Middle East and Africa, which overwhelmed the bloc when it surged in 2015-16, were announced by the EU’s top migration official, Dimitris Avramopoulos.

Some 1.8 million refugees and migrants have reached Europe across the Mediterranean since 2014, according to U.N. figures, causing friction among member states at odds over how to handle them and lifting support for nationalist and populist parties.

The EU has since been tightening its external borders and asylum laws, as well as offering money and other help to third countries in exchange for preventing people from trekking north.

A 2016 deal with Turkey, though criticized by rights groups for restricting the chance to claim asylum by those in need, has cut to a trickle arrivals through its soil to EU member Greece.

The EU on Wednesday announced a second tranche of three billion euros for projects benefiting Syrian refugees in Turkey, though the bloc’s executive European Commission and the member states must yet agree on the exact financing.

“Our cooperation with Turkey is key to address common challenges,” Avramopoulos told a news conference, referring to the many rifts between Ankara and the EU, which sees President Tayyip Erdogan as increasingly autocratic.

“Unnecessary escalations can and should be avoided,” he said, hoping for a swift return of two Greek soldiers held in detention in Turkey.

Despite heavy criticism of Erdogan’s track record on human rights, the bloc’s top officials will host him for high-level talks next week, a reminder that many in the EU may dread Ankara but cannot do without it. lk/16:57

