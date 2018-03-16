WEB6 ministers' meeting in Sarajevo

Sarajevo, 16 March 2018 (MIA) - An informal meeting of the Western Balkans Six (WB6) foreign ministers is set to be held in Sarajevo, Bosnia-Herzegovina, on Friday.

The meeting, hosted b BiH Foreign Minister Igor Crnadak, will focus on the European Commission Enlargement Strategy and the preparations for the Western Balkans Summit in London on July 9-10.

Bulgarian FM Ekaterina Zaharieva, whose country currently holds the EU Presidency, Director General for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations Christian Danielsson, Regional Cooperation Council Secretary-General Goran Svilanovic, London summit coordinator Andrew Page and Western Balkans Fund executive director Gjergj Murra will also attend the event. ik/08:33

