WEB6 ministers' meeting in Sarajevo
- Friday, March 16, 2018 8:35 AM
Sarajevo, 16 March 2018 (MIA) - An informal meeting of the Western Balkans Six (WB6) foreign ministers is set to be held in Sarajevo, Bosnia-Herzegovina, on Friday.
The meeting, hosted b BiH Foreign Minister Igor Crnadak, will focus on the European Commission Enlargement Strategy and the preparations for the Western Balkans Summit in London on July 9-10.
Bulgarian FM Ekaterina Zaharieva, whose country currently holds the EU Presidency, Director General for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations Christian Danielsson, Regional Cooperation Council Secretary-General Goran Svilanovic, London summit coordinator Andrew Page and Western Balkans Fund executive director Gjergj Murra will also attend the event. ik/08:33
