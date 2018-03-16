Ottoman Turkish should be taught in schools, Erdogan says
- Friday, March 16, 2018 12:39 PM
Ankara, 16 March 2018 (MIA) - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has once again said Ottoman Turkish should be taught in schools, accusing the early Republican period’s “language revolution” of “destroying” the Turkish language, Hurriyet Daily News reports.
“It is one of the biggest problems in recent history that our language has become a subject of political discussions. In the name of ‘language revolution,’ our Turkish was attacked by unpleasant, dull and soulless words.
The bond between our nation and its old civilization was tried to be weakened,” Erdogan said on Thursday at the award ceremony of a high school’s composition contest at the presidential complex in Ankara.
Ottoman Turkish is an old form of Turkish using Arabic script, with many words borrowed from Persian and Arabic. As part of cultural reforms to create a Western-style secular state, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, founder of modern Turkey, replaced Ottoman Turkish with the Latin alphabet.
In 1932, as part of Atatürk’s drive to make the new form of Turkish more widespread, the Turkish Language Society (Türk Dil Kurumu) was founded.
Erdogan has long criticized the changes, saying it made Turkey lose touch with its history.
“Our bond with our history was cut,” he said.
“If you cut the vein of one nation from its language, then you cut their ties with their grandfathers,” he added.
“If today younger generations cannot understand Mehmet Akif Ersoy, Ömer Seyfettin or Ahmet Haşimi, let alone Fuzuli or Baki, it is because our language was destroyed during that period,” he said, referring to late Ottoman nationalist authors.
“I believe the period that destroyed the richness of our language is long gone. But I believe the destruction continues. For this reason, I think it would be good that Ottoman Turkish gets taught in schools,” he said.
Erdogan also criticized the influence of the internet over language, urging citizens to be careful not to use foreign words.
He called on shopkeepers to change the names of their shops if they were not Turkish. ik/12:37
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 7:05 PM | FM Dimitrov attends Western Balkans Fund conference in Sarajevo
Now is the right moment for the Western Balkan countries to be united and jointly build their Europe...
- 6:30 PM | US Embassy: Macedonia Parliament to focus on necessary reforms
It is important that the Parliament moves forward with its agenda and focuses on the necessary refor...
- 6:21 PM | Manchevski: Interested in reality and the portrayal of it
After being shown at festivals on three continents, Milcho Manchevski's fifth feature film Bikini Mo...
- 5:59 PM | Stoltenberg: NATO doesn't want a new Cold War
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Friday the alliance did not want a return to Cold War h...
- 5:23 PM | Mancevski: Strong institutions required for digital transformation of society
Minister of Information Society and Administration Damjan Mancevski opened Friday the panel session...