МИА Лого
mk icon al icon gb icon
  • A-
  • A
  • A+
ЕВН
Saturday, March 17, 2018, 

Albanian mayor, 11 other officials arrested over corruption

Saturday, March 17, 2018  11:36 AM

Albanian mayor, 11 other officials arrested over corruption

Tirana, 17 March 2018 (MIA) - Albanian prosecutors say a mayor and 11 other officials have been arrested for illegally selling a beach area in the largest operation yet of its kind, The Associated Press reports. 

A statement from prosecutors Friday said that Fran Frrokaj, the mayor of Lezhe in northwestern Albania, and the other 11 officials were charged with abusing their positions and falsifying documents.

They’re accused of preparing false documentation for 300,000 square meters (74 acres) of public land and selling it at symbolic prices to fictitious owners.

Such seaside areas are often sold on at high prices for development as tourist resorts. Fighting corruption is a top priority for Albania as it seeks to launch talks on joining the European Union. lk/11:35

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.



Related news
3/11/2014 4:53:03 PM Albania arrests seven alleged recruiters for Syria volunteers

Mosaic

Qapla'! Trekkies can now learn Klingon with Duolingo

Star Trek fans, rejoice: Language-learning platfor...

The 10 most provocative music videos of all time

Music videos have evolved. In the late 1980's, "Wi...

Here’s what Professor Stephen Hawking wanted on his gravestone

Professor Stephen Hawking could have a very unorth...

In Cyprus, cats outnumber people by two to one

The cat population in Cyprus has reached a stagger...

Spike Lee might be directing Spider-Man spinoff

It looks like Spike Lee might be helming a Spider-...

Top