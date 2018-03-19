Turkish embassy in Denmark attacked with petrol bombs
- Monday, March 19, 2018 9:13 AM
Copenhagen, 19 March 2018 (MIA) - At least two people attacked Turkey's embassy in Copenhagen with petrol bombs early on Monday causing some minor damage to the exterior of the building but no injuries, police in the Danish capital said, Reuters reports.
The building was empty at the time.
Police were at the scene investigating and no one had been arrested, a police official told Reuters.
###
