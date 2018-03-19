МИА Лого
mk icon al icon gb icon
  • A-
  • A
  • A+
ЕВН
Monday, March 19, 2018, 

Turkish embassy in Denmark attacked with petrol bombs

Monday, March 19, 2018  9:13 AM

Turkish embassy in Denmark attacked with petrol bombs

Copenhagen, 19 March 2018 (MIA) - At least two people attacked Turkey's embassy in Copenhagen with petrol bombs early on Monday causing some minor damage to the exterior of the building but no injuries, police in the Danish capital said, Reuters reports.

The building was empty at the time.

Police were at the scene investigating and no one had been arrested, a police official told Reuters. sk/09:13

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.



NO RELATED NEWS

Mosaic

Barbra Streisand says no #MeToo moment marred her life

"Never,'' Barbra Streisand replied when asked if s...

Qapla'! Trekkies can now learn Klingon with Duolingo

Star Trek fans, rejoice: Language-learning platfor...

The 10 most provocative music videos of all time

Music videos have evolved. In the late 1980's, "Wi...

Here’s what Professor Stephen Hawking wanted on his gravestone

Professor Stephen Hawking could have a very unorth...

In Cyprus, cats outnumber people by two to one

The cat population in Cyprus has reached a stagger...

Top