Europol head: Over 800 IS fighters come from Western Balkans

Sofia, 19 March 2018 (MIA) - Nearly 800 people from Western Balkan countries have fought for the Islamic State in Syria and Iraq, said Europol Executive Director Rob Wainwright.

"There are 30,000 potential terrorists in the European Union," Wainwright said at the opening of the Europol meeting taking place in Sofia as part of Bulgaria's presidency with the Council of the EU.

Bulgaria as well as many other European countries are being under the threat of terrorism, he warned.

According to Wainwright, the expansion of terrorist activities pose a major threat to Europe, alongside cyber threat and criminal groups operating in some countries. Europol is strengthening its capacities to make it harder for terrorists to operate, he noted.

Last year, Europol conducted over 1,600 operations. ba/15:52

