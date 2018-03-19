МИА Лого
mk icon al icon gb icon
  • A-
  • A
  • A+
ЕВН
Monday, March 19, 2018, 

Europol head: Over 800 IS fighters come from Western Balkans

Monday, March 19, 2018  3:53 PM

Europol head: Over 800 IS fighters come from Western Balkans

Sofia, 19 March 2018 (MIA) - Nearly 800 people from Western Balkan countries have fought for the Islamic State in Syria and Iraq, said Europol Executive Director Rob Wainwright.

"There are 30,000 potential terrorists in the European Union," Wainwright said at the opening of the Europol meeting taking place in Sofia as part of Bulgaria's presidency with the Council of the EU.

Bulgaria as well as many other European countries are being under the threat of terrorism, he warned.

According to Wainwright, the expansion of terrorist activities pose a major threat to Europe, alongside cyber threat and criminal groups operating in some countries. Europol is strengthening its capacities to make it harder for terrorists to operate, he noted.

Last year, Europol conducted over 1,600 operations. ba/15:52

###

 

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.



NO RELATED NEWS

Mosaic

Barbra Streisand says no #MeToo moment marred her life

"Never,'' Barbra Streisand replied when asked if s...

Qapla'! Trekkies can now learn Klingon with Duolingo

Star Trek fans, rejoice: Language-learning platfor...

The 10 most provocative music videos of all time

Music videos have evolved. In the late 1980's, "Wi...

Here’s what Professor Stephen Hawking wanted on his gravestone

Professor Stephen Hawking could have a very unorth...

In Cyprus, cats outnumber people by two to one

The cat population in Cyprus has reached a stagger...

Top