Brussels, 19 March 2018 (MIA) - The EU expects full implementation of all Belgrade-Pristina dialogue agreements, including the one to establish the Community of Serb Municipalities (ZSO), said European Commission spokeswoman Maja Kocijancic on the eve of a new round of technical dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina delegations, which begins later in the afternoon in Brussels and will last until Wednesday, Tanjug reports.

"As always, and for a while, we expect the full implementation of what has been agreed in the dialogue. This applies to the issue of the Community/Association agreement as well as other agreements, such as energy. This is our expectation. Work in this sense has intensified. These meetings in the next days are a concrete proof that we are working on it," Kocijancic said in a statement to the press.

She announced that the new round of the technical dialogue will discuss precisely the implementation of the agreements already reached in the dialogue.

"Specifically, they are the Association/Community of Serb Municipalities, energy, integrated border management, the Mitrovica Bridge and freedom of movement," Kocijancic announced.

She added that after the three-day technical dialogue, another meeting will be held within the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue at the end of the week in Brussels.

"On Friday, High Representative Federica Mogerini invited President Vucic and President Thaci to meet at the highest level, where they will discuss the overall normalization of relations, but also look at how the implementation of the agreements from the dialogue is proceeding," Kocijancic announced.

Asked if the technical talks were Belgrade-Pristina delegations are "some sort of preparation for the high-level dialogue," she explained that the meetings of working groups are focused specifically on the implementation of what has already been agreed.

"This work continues, intensifies and goes in the clear direction of the full implementation of what has been agreed. When it comes to the meeting at the highest level, it will look at where we are in the context of the implementation of the agreed, and will also discuss the overall normalization of relations and the work at the level of presidents," said Kocijancic. ik/18:16

