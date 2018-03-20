Albania to start EU negotiations by June, says Mogherini

Brussels, 20 March 2018 (MIA) - Frederica Mogherini said Tuesday she expects the European Commission to give 'unconditional recommendation' for accession negotiations to start in 'the next two to three months.'

Speaking at an event "Albania: Committed to the Reform" at the European Parliament in Brussels, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy said Albania has made progress with respect to reforms in the judiciary and foreign policy noting that Albania's accession would be useful not only for economic reasons, but also it would help the Balkan region to reconcile.

All the while the country is moving in the right direction, Albania needs to continue to pursue reforms, Mogherini told the country's premier Edi Rama in Brussels.

On his part, Rama said it was 'ridiculous' to label his country as 'crime capital of the region.'

He acknowledged that there are problems stemming from organized crime, corruption and capacity-building of institutions insisting the country is prepared to start negotiations with the EU. ba/19:17

