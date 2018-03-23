Leaders of Serbia, Kosovo to meet In bid to end bitterness
- Friday, March 23, 2018 8:23 AM
Brussels, 23 March 2018 (MIA) - The presidents of Serbia and Kosovo are scheduled to meet in Brussels on March 23 as the Balkan neighbors attempt to normalize relations.
Aleksandar Vucic and Hashim Thaci will seek ways to end the bitterness between their countries, something the European Union insists upon before Serbia and Kosovo can join the bloc, RFE/RL reports.
The talks will be hosted by EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini.
Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008 following a decade-long struggle, including a bloody period of armed resistance in 1998-99 that ended after a 78-day air-strike campaign by NATO against Serbia to stop a crackdown against Kosovo's ethnic Albanian majority.
Some 117 countries recognize Kosovo’s independence, although Serbia and its ally Russia do not.
The EU-sponsored dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina has already produced agreements in areas such as freedom of movement, justice, and the status of the Serbian minority in Kosovo -- as well as enabling Serbia to start EU accession talks and Brussels to sign an Association Agreement with Kosovo. sk/08:21
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 8:24 AM | EU backs Britain in blaming Russia for spy attack, recalls envoy
European Union leaders backed Britain on Thursday in blaming Moscow over a nerve agent attack on a f...
- 8:23 AM | Leaders of Serbia, Kosovo to meet In bid to end bitterness
The presidents of Serbia and Kosovo are scheduled to meet in Brussels on March 23 as the Balkan neig...
- 9:44 PM | Top Trump lawyer quits as Mueller probe presses White House
The leading attorney on President Donald Trump's legal team, John Dowd, resigned Thursday amid growi...
- 9:15 PM | Britain's May warns EU leaders of Russia threat
British Prime Minister Theresa May on Thursday warned EU leaders that Russia posed a threat to the w...
- 8:52 PM | Trump announces $50bn in China tariffs
The US plans to impose tariffs on about $50bn in Chinese goods and limit the country's investment in...