US Patriot missile system not alternative to Russia’s S-400, says Turkish PM

Ankara, 23 March 2018 (MIA) - Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım says the US Patriot missile system is not an alternative to the S-400 deal Ankara had reached with Moscow.

“Turkey is a NATO member, thereby NATO’s borders begin with Turkey’s southern borders. We look at any effort to protect Turkey’s southern border warmly,” Yıldırım said on Friday.

'Despite some errors committed by the United States in Syria, Washington is still our ally. The US Patriot missile system is not an alternative to the S-400s,” he added.

Turkey and the US have been trying to iron out a number of issues, principally concerning the YPG/PKK terror group in Syria, a group the US has worked with, calling it a "reliable ally" in the fight against Daesh.

Turkey and the US have established working groups to discuss a number of issues including the stabilization of Manbij, Syria and preventing any undesirable clashes.

Earlier Friday, Ankara's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Hami Aksoy said that Turkey was continuing talks with the US over buying Patriot missile systems.

In December last year, Turkey and Russia signed an accord for Moscow to supply Ankara with S-400 surface-to-air missile batteries, finalizing a deal set to deepen military ties between NATO member Turkey and the Kremlin. lk/15:19

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.