EU leaders signal unease ahead of EU-Turkey summit

Brussels, 23 March 2018 (MIA) - EU leaders on Friday signaled some unease about an upcoming summit with Turkey, noting that the bloc will voice its concerns over the country's conduct both domestically and abroad, dpa reports.

European Council President Donald Tusk, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, whose country holds the rotating EU presidency, are set to meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday.

"I have mixed feelings about the meeting, because the main sources of conflict between Turkey and the EU are increasing," Juncker said. "We hope to have open discussions with the Turkish president while making no bones about the areas where we disagree."

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said: "We want a good relationship with Turkey, but we do have very big concerns."

Tusk said the two sides would have a "wide-ranging discussion on EU-Turkey relations and the way ahead."

"I'm aware that it will not be an easy meeting," Tusk said. "Still, we are neighbours and we need to find a way to talk to each other openly and cooperate in areas of common interest."

The EU will bring up ongoing spats EU countries have with Turkey, including Turkey's illegal blockade preventing the exploration of a potential natural gas field off Cyprus and the detention of two Greek soldiers who crossed the border into Turkey during a patrol, Tusk said.

He also added that the EU would voice its concern over the deteriorating democratic situation inside Turkey and the country's military action in neighboring Syria. lk/17:19

###

