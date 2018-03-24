МИА Лого
Saturday, March 24, 2018, 

Brussels calls for establishment of Community of Serb Municipalities, says Vucic

Saturday, March 24, 2018  12:05 PM

Belgrade, 24 March 2018 (MIA) - Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Brussels said that the European Union had urged Kosovo to fulfill the agreement on the establishment of a community of Serb municipalities.

"However, I doubt it would happen."

"The Albanians would say they would do it next week for the 100th time. But, they won't do it," stated Vucic after his meeting with Kosovo President Hashim Thaci in Brussels, Tanjug reports.

He said he had told EU's foreign policy chief Frederica Mogherini that Serbia was committed to EU integration and it would do its best in the process, however, the country couldn't revoke itself.

"You cannot expect Serbia to axe its existence, because you think the pressure is so strong and that we will discontinue our statehood for the economy and the future of our children," Vucic said discussing parts of his conversation with Mogherini.

The Serbian President underscored that a compromise must be found with the Albanians over Kosovo. ba/12:03

###

 

