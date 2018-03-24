FM: Vucic should take signature off Brussels Agreement
- Saturday, March 24, 2018 4:24 PM
Belgrade, 24 March 2018 (MIA) - Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic will recommend President Aleksandar Vucic that he took off the signatures of the Brussels Agreement.
"I signed the Brussels Agreement when I served as premier, and would take the signature off and say: You don't want the Community of Serb Municipalities, we don't want all the rest. We will return to the previous arrangement, which is restoration of Serb institutions in Kosovo," Minister Dacic stated Saturday after a meeting in Belgrade with Algerian Foreign Minister Abdelkader Messahel.
He said he told Vucic what he thought without further elaborating what the President told him.
Also, the foreign minister stated that Serbia would make utmost efforts to find a compromise over Kosovo. ba/16:22
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 4:46 PM | Macedonia, Serbia coordinate working hours of border phytosanitary inspections
The border phytosanitary inspection of Serbia at the Presevo border crossing starting Sunday will wo...
- 4:24 PM | FM: Vucic should take signature off Brussels Agreement
Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic will recommend President Aleksandar Vucic that he took off the ...
- 3:52 PM | BBC: Skripal asked Putin if he could return home
Sergei Skripal wrote to President Putin asking to be allowed to return home, a friend of the former ...
- 3:27 PM | Greek media: FM Dimitrov might visit Athens after Vienna talks
Two Greek television channels have reported that Macedonian Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov told Gr...
- 2:13 PM | Greece opposition party criticizes Tsipras for his response to question from MIA reporter
The opposition party New Democracy has accused Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras of addressing national ...