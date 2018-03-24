МИА Лого
Saturday, March 24, 2018, 

FM: Vucic should take signature off Brussels Agreement

Saturday, March 24, 2018  4:24 PM

Belgrade, 24 March 2018 (MIA) - Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic will recommend President Aleksandar Vucic that he took off the signatures of the Brussels Agreement.

"I signed the Brussels Agreement when I served as premier, and would take the signature off and say: You don't want the Community of Serb Municipalities, we don't want all the rest. We will return to the previous arrangement, which is restoration of Serb institutions in Kosovo," Minister Dacic stated Saturday after a meeting in Belgrade with Algerian Foreign Minister Abdelkader Messahel.

He said he told Vucic what he thought without further elaborating what the President told him.

Also, the foreign minister stated that Serbia would make utmost efforts to find a compromise over Kosovo. ba/16:22

###

 

