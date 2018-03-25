Greece arrests three traffickers holding 21 migrants hostage
- Sunday, March 25, 2018 11:32 AM
Thessaloniki, 25 March 2018 (MIA) - Greek police in the northern city of Thessaloniki say they have arrested three Pakistanis who allegedly held 21 migrants hostage in a warehouse on the outskirts of the city, demanding money to release them, AP reported.
The migrants — 13 Eritreans, 7 Pakistanis and one person from Myanmar — had crossed over from Turkey on Wednesday and were taken by the three traffickers to the warehouse. Police say the traffickers were demanding 2,500 euros from each person.
The arrests took place Friday but were announced Saturday.
In an unrelated case, a car speeding south toward Athens went through highway tolls near Thessaloniki and was given chase. The driver abandoned the car, which carried five Pakistani migrants. Greek police are still looking for the driver. ba/11:31

