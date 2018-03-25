МИА Лого
mk icon al icon gb icon
  • A-
  • A
  • A+
ЕВН
Sunday, March 25, 2018, 

Greece arrests three traffickers holding 21 migrants hostage

Sunday, March 25, 2018  11:32 AM

Greece arrests three traffickers holding 21 migrants hostage

Thessaloniki, 25 March 2018 (MIA) - Greek police in the northern city of Thessaloniki say they have arrested three Pakistanis who allegedly held 21 migrants hostage in a warehouse on the outskirts of the city, demanding money to release them, AP reported.

The migrants — 13 Eritreans, 7 Pakistanis and one person from Myanmar — had crossed over from Turkey on Wednesday and were taken by the three traffickers to the warehouse. Police say the traffickers were demanding 2,500 euros from each person.

The arrests took place Friday but were announced Saturday.

In an unrelated case, a car speeding south toward Athens went through highway tolls near Thessaloniki and was given chase. The driver abandoned the car, which carried five Pakistani migrants. Greek police are still looking for the driver. ba/11:31

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.



Related news
2/25/2018 11:50:26 AM Greek police arrest 2 migrant traffickers, 14 Syrians

Mosaic

Turkish chefs savor sweet success with world record baklava

A group of chefs in Turkey claimed a world record ...

Argentine legally changes gender to retire early

An Argentine tax official reportedly made a one-le...

Ridley Scott in talks to produce Chinese action thriller

Veteran director and producer Ridley Scott is in t...

Facebook sorry for blocking Delacroix masterpiece over nudity

Facebook admitted making a mistake after it banned...

Barbra Streisand says no #MeToo moment marred her life

"Never,'' Barbra Streisand replied when asked if s...

Top