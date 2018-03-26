Kosovo deploys special police to stop visit by Serb officials

Pristina/Belgrade, 26 March 2018 (MIA) - Kosovo sent special police units on Monday to its volatile northern region to enforce a decision to stop two senior Serbian officials coming in, as relations between the two countries worsen, Reuters reports.

Serbia's defense minister, who had planned to visit a Serb family, and the head of the Serbian government office for Kosovo, who planned to attend a conference Belgrade is organizing about status of Kosovo, were denied permission to enter.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic called a National Security Council session for Tuesday to discuss the situation.

Police vehicles were seen leaving Pristina on Monday morning heading to the north. White and blue police armored vehicles were put across the road to the border.

"Only those who have official permission will be allowed to enter," Kosovo police said in a statement.

Several hundred Serbs protested in Mitrovica, the main city in the north where some 50,000 Serbs live in a territory politically loyal to Serbia but effectively no-go territory for Serbian and Kosovo police where Serb criminal gangs exerting a powerful grip.

Serbia does not recognize the independence of its former province Kosovo, but is under pressure to normalize relations before it completes accession talks with the European Union.

On Friday, Serbia scrapped an international women's handball match between that would have been the first between Serbia and Kosovo.

Kosovo declared independence 10 years ago, almost a decade after NATO bombed Serb forces to halt the killing and expulsion of ethnic Albanians from the region during a 1998-99 counter-insurgency war.

The country of 1.8 million people is recognized by 116 nations but is not a United Nations member because of objections from Serbia, some EU states, Russia and China. lk/18:11

