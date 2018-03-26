Kosovo police briefly detain Serb official amid tensions

Pristina, 26 March 2018 (MIA) - Kosovo police briefly detained a senior Serb official before expelling him after he was banned from visiting a divided town in northern Kosovo, and officers also fired tear gas and stun grenades at Serb protesters Monday, The Associated Press reports.

Serbia's government quickly announced that the country's state security council would hold an emergency meeting in the evening.

Video footage showed Kosovo policemen in black uniforms with machine guns and body armor leading a handcuffed man from inside a building toward an armored car. Video also showed a conference room inside the building in northern Mitrovica with chairs and tables upended.

Serbia state TV said that Marko Djuric, the chief Serb negotiator in European Union-led talks between Serbia and Kosovo, was arrested. The action triggered protests and Kosovo police responded by firing tear gas and stun grenades, the report said. Serbian TV said its cameraman was injured and his equipment was destroyed during the incident.

Djuric was later taken out of a police van under tight security in downtown Pristina, Kosovo's capital. Police said he was later expelled from Kosovo.

"The brutal police action is surprising. Maybe they want to provoke a Serbian reaction," said Milovan Drecun who heads a Serbian parliamentary committee dealing with Kosovo.

Friction between Serbia and Kosovo has increased recently as the EU presses for a compromise between the two foes on a number of issues. Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, but Belgrade doesn't recognize the split and is seeking to maintain influence in Kosovo's north, where most of the country's Serb minority is located.

Before the reported arrest of the Serb official, Kosovo police had sent reinforcements to stop four senior Serb government officials from visiting Kosovo's north. But two of them arrived in the Serb-part of the divided town of Mitrovica later Monday.

Serbia's state Tanjug news agency said that Serbia's defense minister, the chief Serb negotiator, a senior aide of Vucic and the country's culture minister were banned from entering Kosovo.

Serb officials must seek official clearance from Kosovo's authorities before any visit. lk/20:31

