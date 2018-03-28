Greek crews search for missing migrants near river on Turkish border

Athens, 28 March 2018 (MIA) - Rescue crews in Greece were searching on Wednesday for migrants who sent out an emergency call from the Greek-Turkish border late on Tuesday, the Greek fire brigade said, Reuters reports.

State television said authorities believed about 15 people went missing as they tried to cross the swollen and fast-flowing Evros river which divides Greece from Turkey in the far northeast.

Firefighters were responding to a call to the European Union-wide emergency number 112 but had not found anyone yet, a fire brigade spokeswoman said.

More migrants and refugees are attempting to cross into Greece through its land border with Turkey since a 2016 EU deal with Ankara all but closed the sea route to Greek islands which almost a million people took in 2015.

The Evros crossing is dangerous, and a woman and two children drowned in the river last month. At least 19 people drowned in 2010, according to the United Nations refugee agency. ik/13:12

