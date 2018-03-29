МИА Лого
mk icon al icon gb icon
  • A-
  • A
  • A+
ЕВН
Thursday, March 29, 2018, 

Kosovo PM says aware of seriousness of situation

Thursday, March 29, 2018  9:06 AM

Kosovo PM says aware of seriousness of situation

Pristina, 29 March 2018 (MIA) - Kosovo Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj says the failure to react over Monday's incident at the meeting of the Serbs in Kosovska Mitrovica does not mean he is indifferent, adding he is aware of the seriousness of the situation.

"I know it is serious. The situation is quite sensitive and luckily there were no victims. It could have been worse," Haradinaj told Pristina TV station KTV.

Referring to media criticism over his silence, the Kosovo PM said he decided to keep quite because "many others talked that day".

"This talking gives food for media but others have to work," stressed Haradinaj. ik/09:04

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.



Related news
12/28/2017 10:37:37 AM Kosovo PM's brother threatens with activation of KLA
9/5/2017 6:28:05 PM Kosovan coalition partners divide Government departments
8/23/2017 3:05:11 PM Ramush Haradinaj pleads for patience as he tries to form the next Kosovan Government
2/25/2016 10:46:51 AM Kosovan Parliament prepares to vote for President, as opposition prepares protests
6/18/2015 2:28:20 PM Kosovo MPs condemn Haradinaj’s arrest
Top