Kosovo PM says aware of seriousness of situation

Pristina, 29 March 2018 (MIA) - Kosovo Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj says the failure to react over Monday's incident at the meeting of the Serbs in Kosovska Mitrovica does not mean he is indifferent, adding he is aware of the seriousness of the situation.

"I know it is serious. The situation is quite sensitive and luckily there were no victims. It could have been worse," Haradinaj told Pristina TV station KTV.

Referring to media criticism over his silence, the Kosovo PM said he decided to keep quite because "many others talked that day".

"This talking gives food for media but others have to work," stressed Haradinaj. ik/09:04

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.