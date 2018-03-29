US warns about heightened risk of terrorist attacks in Kosovo
- Thursday, March 29, 2018 12:48 PM
Pristina, 29 March 2018 (MIA) – The US embassy in Kosovo has warned about the heightened risk of terrorist attacks in Kosovo, particularly around the Easter holidays.
The security alert issued by the US Department of State urges US citizens to exercise caution at holiday festivals and events around the Catholic and Orthodox Easter celebrations.
The US embassy points out that extremists continue to focus on tourist locations, shopping malls, bars, houses of worship, and other soft targets, and that US citizens should exercise additional vigilance in these and similar locations. mr/12:47
