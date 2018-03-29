Kosovo arrests five Turks linked to opponent of Erdogan
- Thursday, March 29, 2018 4:55 PM
Pristina, 29 March 2018 (MIA) - Kosovo police have arrested five Turks working with a group of schools owned by the cleric who Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan blames for an attempted coup two years ago, AP reported.
A source, who has knowledge of the arrests but who declined to be named due to the ongoing operation, told The Associated Press that the five individuals were arrested over expired residence permits and would very likely be deported to Turkey.
The Gulistan Education Institutions confirmed the arrests, saying the managers were taken away in "a mysterious way."
The school network belongs to Fethullah Gulen, the cleric Erdogan blames for the 2016 failed coup in Turkey. Gulen, who lives in the United States, denies the claim. ba/16:55
