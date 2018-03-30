Russian authorities expel four German diplomats
- Friday, March 30, 2018 5:02 PM
Berlin, 30 March 2018 (MIA) – Russia on Friday expelled four German diplomats as the Kremlin responds in kind to expulsions of its own officials from Western countries standing with Britain over the poisoning of a former agent, Reuters reports.
“The news from Moscow comes as no surprise,” Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said in a statement on Friday. “Even in the current climate we remain ready for dialogue with Russia and we will work on both European security and constructive future relations between our countries.”
Germany this week expelled four Russian diplomats over Moscow’s suspected involvement in the poisoning of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal in England. mr/17:02
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 10:51 PM | FM Dimitrov: Name talks in delicate phase, media speculations harmful
The name issue process is in a delicate phase and the speculations by certain media are harmful, For...
- 9:31 PM | FM Mass: Germany still 'ready for dialogue' with Russia
German Foreign Minister Heiko Mass says his country remains "ready for dialogue" with Russia — but i...
- 8:30 PM | Russia's MoFA summons Macedonia’s Ambassador Karajanov
Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Friday Macedonia’s Ambassador to the country Goce Kar...
- 7:46 PM | AFP: Macedonia - a decades-long quarrel over a name
The name chosen by the small European country of Macedonia at its independence 27 years ago has ever...
- 7:23 PM | Greek MoFA denies local media reports on alleged Skopje readiness for constitutional changes
Shorty after the meeting in Vienna and statements of Macedonian, Greek Foreign Ministers Nikola Dim...