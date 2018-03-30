МИА Лого
Saturday, March 31, 2018, 

Russian authorities expel four German diplomats

Friday, March 30, 2018  5:02 PM

Russian authorities expel four German diplomats

Berlin, 30 March 2018 (MIA) – Russia on Friday expelled four German diplomats as the Kremlin responds in kind to expulsions of its own officials from Western countries standing with Britain over the poisoning of a former agent, Reuters reports.

“The news from Moscow comes as no surprise,” Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said in a statement on Friday. “Even in the current climate we remain ready for dialogue with Russia and we will work on both European security and constructive future relations between our countries.”

Germany this week expelled four Russian diplomats over Moscow’s suspected involvement in the poisoning of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal in England. mr/17:02

###

