FM Mass: Germany still 'ready for dialogue' with Russia

Berlin, 30 March 2018 (MIA) - German Foreign Minister Heiko Mass says his country remains "ready for dialogue" with Russia — but is underlining that expelling four Russian diplomats was the right thing to do, The Associated Press reports.

Maas said Friday that Russia had expelled four German embassy staff in retaliation. He said the tit-for-tat move was "not surprising."

"We did not take the decision on expelling the Russian diplomats lightly," he said.

The minister said Germany's reaction to the poisoning of a former Russian intelligence officer in London "was a necessary and appropriate political signal, out of solidarity with Great Britain and because Russian has refused any clarification of the matter."

Nonetheless, Maas said, Germany is ready to "work for a constructive future between our countries." lk/21:30

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.