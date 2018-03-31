МИА Лого
Guterres calls for independent investigation into fatal Gaza clashes

Saturday, March 31, 2018  1:20 PM

New York, 31 March 2018 (MIA) – U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for an independent, transparent investigation into the fatal clashes between Palestinian civilians and the Israeli army at the Gaza border, where at least 17 Palestinian civilians were killed and more than 1,400 injured.

The UN Security Council appealed "to those concerned to refrain from any act that could lead to further casualties and in particular any measures that could place civilians in harm's way".

The Council, however, did not propose any actions to be taken following last night's meeting when it was briefed on the violence in Gaza on Friday at the request of Kuwait. mr/13:19

