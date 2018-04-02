Trump invites Putin to White House

Moscow, 2 April 2018 (MIA) – The Kremlin told the media Monday that President Trump has invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit the White House, the Washington Examiner reports.

"If everything goes well, I hope that the American side would not refuse its proposal to discuss the possibility of organizing the summit talks," said Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov, according to Tass, a state-run media outlet.

It is not clear whether Putin has accepted Trump's invitation to travel to Washington, according to an AFP reporter.



A senior U.S. official did "not deny" that Trump floated the idea of a White House summit," but added that "no planning has begun as yet." mr/16:20

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.