МИА Лого
mk icon al icon gb icon
  • A-
  • A
  • A+
ЕВН
Monday, April 02, 2018, 

Trump invites Putin to White House

Monday, April 02, 2018  4:20 PM

Trump invites Putin to White House

Moscow, 2 April 2018 (MIA) – The Kremlin told the media Monday that President Trump has invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit the White House, the Washington Examiner reports.

"If everything goes well, I hope that the American side would not refuse its proposal to discuss the possibility of organizing the summit talks," said Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov, according to Tass, a state-run media outlet.

It is not clear whether Putin has accepted Trump's invitation to travel to Washington, according to an AFP reporter.

A senior U.S. official did "not deny" that Trump floated the idea of a White House summit," but added that "no planning has begun as yet." mr/16:20

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.



Related news
3/21/2018 6:31:58 PM Trump 'warned' not to congratulate Putin in Russia election
3/2/2018 2:27:47 PM Merkel, Trump concerned over Putin's 'invincible' weapons
7/14/2017 8:49:46 PM Russia's Putin hopes dialogue with Trump will continue
5/17/2017 2:07:45 PM Putin offers to provide transcript of Trump - Lavrov discussion
5/11/2017 9:33:38 AM FBI director firing dominates Trump - Lavrov meeting

Mosaic

Los Angeles museum celebrates the art of the selfie

There's an art to taking the perfect selfie -- fro...

Italy museum aims to show Casanova as more than just a lover

A museum is opening in the Venetian hometown of Gi...

Martin Scorsese to receive Golden Coach award

Veteran filmmaker Martin Scorsese will be honoured...

Sarah Jessica Parker endorses Cynthia Nixon’s run for governor

After releasing an earlier statement that left her...

Grace Jones to play Exit

Grace Jones, one of the greatest contemporary musi...

Top