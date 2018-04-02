Trump invites Putin to White House
- Monday, April 02, 2018 4:20 PM
Moscow, 2 April 2018 (MIA) – The Kremlin told the media Monday that President Trump has invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit the White House, the Washington Examiner reports.
"If everything goes well, I hope that the American side would not refuse its proposal to discuss the possibility of organizing the summit talks," said Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov, according to Tass, a state-run media outlet.
It is not clear whether Putin has accepted Trump's invitation to travel to Washington, according to an AFP reporter.
A senior U.S. official did "not deny" that Trump floated the idea of a White House summit," but added that "no planning has begun as yet." mr/16:20
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 6:09 PM | Annual conference on first budget of independent Macedonia
The government will keep making efforts for budgets to create conditions stimulating the economy thr...
- 5:50 PM | Stavreski's Secret Ingredient to compete for Cleveland International Film Festival prize
Gjorče Stavreski's Secret Ingredient will be screened at the 42nd Cleveland International Film Festi...
- 5:46 PM | Greece: Prosecutor says ex-minister guilty of money laundering
A prosecutor in Athens on Monday proposed that former minister Tasos Mandelis be found guilty of mon...
- 5:06 PM | PM Zaev says there's no need for early parliamentary polls
Prime Minister Zoran Zaev welcomed Monday the decision of the opposition party VMRO-DPMNE to go back...
- 4:51 PM | Macedonian 'Charlie's Angels' documentary to premier on Belgrade’s TV N1
The documentary 'Charlie's Angels', telling a story about Macedonia Special Prosecution Office (SPO...